Yannick Ngakoue hires NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue remains one of the biggest names on the free-agent market, and he hired the top NFL agent in the game to help him find a new home.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, Ngakoue hired NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him as he looks to find a new team to play for ahead of the arrival of training camp.

Colts’ free-agent DE Yannick Ngakoue, one of the top remaining unsigned free agents, has hired Drew Rosenhaus to get him signed before training camps begins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

Ngakoue has had an interesting career, to say the least. Despite never recording fewer than 8.0 sacks in a single season, the 28-year-old has played for five different teams over the last four seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts traded for Ngakoue during the 2022 season, sending cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the former third-round pick.

Ngakoue had a solid season overall leading the team with 9.5 sacks in 2022, but a deeper dive into his game showed a pass rusher who struggled to win quickly while offering no support against the run.

Hiring Rosenhaus certainly will help the process of finding a new team so it may not be long before Ngakoue is getting ready to suit up for the sixth different team of his career.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire