Yannick Ngakoue continues to fuel trade speculation, Seahawks in the mix

Less than 24 hours after Yannick Ngakoue shared a post to his Instagram that looked like he was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Ngakoue has dropped another hint on his NFL future.

His latest Instagram post features a bird-like emoji with the words "…VULTURE."

Interesting IG story from Yannick about 7 min ago ... pic.twitter.com/07wu8oAImt — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) March 19, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some people aren't convinced that Ngakoue's emoji is referring to a vulture. Could it be a Philadelphia Eagles reference? How about the Atlanta Falcons? Or maybe, just maybe Ngakoue is referring to the Seattle Seahawks.

First of all, the Eagles are a real possibility here. One look at Ngakoue's recent likes show that he has interest in posts involving Philly. Not to mention if you type in the word "eagle" into emojipedia, the emoji used in his Instagram story is a match.

As for Atlanta, the Falcons just signed pass rusher Dante Fowler. The third-overall pick in 2015 recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks for the LA Rams last season and is expected to join Takk McKinley as the Falcons' primary pass rushers. This makes Atlanta an unlikely suitor for the Pro Bowl defensive end.

Here's what we know about Seattle:

The Seahawks need help on their defensive line, especially if Jadeveon Clowney decides to depart in free agency. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed a franchise tag on Ngakoue six days ago. While the veteran defensive end could be a possible option for Seattle, as Seahawks Insider Joe Fann mentioned, it would require a trade of valuable draft capital. Ngakoue would also likely ask for a new contract rather than a tag worth $19 million.

Story continues

The trade route certainly complicates things for the Seahawks, but it is conceivable to think Ngakoue could end up in a green, navy blue and wolf gray in 2020.

And those SeaTac Airport hints? Those don't go away either.

Yannick Ngakoue posted a pic on his IG story that looks a lot like SeaTac airport 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hk3cEp5bKP — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) March 18, 2020

Geoff Mosher could be right though, maybe he just likes bird sanctuaries? We'll let you be the judge.

Maybe he just likes bird sanctuaries? https://t.co/GMU9G4cwKh — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) March 19, 2020

NBCSNW will keep tracking.

Yannick Ngakoue continues to fuel trade speculation, Seahawks in the mix originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest