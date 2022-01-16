Yannick Ngakoue: We’re building something special here

The Raiders weren’t able to complete their comeback against the Bengals on Saturday. And now the team is in flux with a head coach vacancy and General Manager Mike Mayock’s future with the franchise uncertain.

But on the field, the Raiders finished 10-7 and made it to the postseason for the first time since 2016 and only the second time since they won the AFC back in 2002. In its first year under coordinator Gus Bradley, the Raiders’ defense significantly improved — finishing No. 14 in yards allowed after ending 2020 No. 25 in the same category.

That’s likely part of why defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas last offseason, sounded bullish on the club’s future when talking to reporters on Sunday.

“I’m proud of this group. Group came far, tremendously,” Ngakoue said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “We’re building something special here. It’ll be a great feeling to keep certain key guys here.”

Las Vegas went through a lot in 2021, with Ngakoue noting that the team learned how to “work through distractions.”

“We had to do that as a team and it was amazing that we were able to get to the playoffs,” Ngakoue said. “Things happen, it’s just how you respond.”

Ngakoue led the Raiders with 10.0 sacks in 17 games. He also had eight tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

