Yannick Ngakoue is back healthy: Should the Bears re-sign him?

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of an exciting 2024 season, where their roster is stacked on offense, defense and special teams. But there is still one notable need: Edge rusher.

While it’s good to have Pro Bowler Montez Sweat in place — something that wasn’t true at this time last year — there are still depth concerns behind Sweat and DeMarcus Walker. At this point, it certainly feels like general manager Ryan Poles could add a veteran before training camp. Could it be a familiar face in Yannick Ngakoue?

Unfortunately, Ngakoue’s 2023 season was cut short due to an ankle injury in a Week 14 win over the Detroit Lions. Fast forward four months later, and Ngakoue appears to be back healthy, as evidenced by a video he shared on Twitter (X).

Which begs the question: Should the Bears re-sign Ngakoue?

Chicago signed Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million deal last August, where he was brought in to fill their edge rusher need. He went on to have the worst season of his career (with a career-low 4.0 sacks), although he benefitted from the addition of Sweat.

Assuming the Bears are looking to shore up depth at defensive end, Ngakoue wouldn’t be a bad option. He already knows Matt Eberflus’ defense and was at his best opposite Sweat. But if a reunion is in the cards, the two sides would need to agree on a more team-friendly deal.

