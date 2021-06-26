Yanni Gourde with a Shorthanded Goal vs. New York Islanders

Reuters

Super-sensitive starting blocks frustrated athletes and spectators alike as temperatures soared at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. "I've never had that many restarts ever, in my life," world silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin said, speaking after four recalls were needed to get the opening heat of the women's 400 metres hurdles under way. "It was definitely a little bit of a mind game, having to refocus that many times," said McLaughlin, who still ran the fastest time of the rounds (54.07 seconds) to set the stage for a showdown on Sunday with world record holder Dalilah Muhammad, who clocked 55.51 in a later heat.