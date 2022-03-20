Yanni Gourde with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Yanni Gourde (Seattle Kraken) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/19/2022
North Carolina’s Brady Manek ejected for elbow as Tar Heels hold off No. 1 Baylor in overtime.
Three college swimmers who were beaten by transgender athlete Lia Thomas posed together on a single podium step, fuelling the controversy over her eligibility to compete in elite women's competitions.
Even Jalen Ramsey was shocked to see the Rams trade Robert Woods to the Titans
Baker Mayfield wants to be traded to the Colts. At this point, it’s unclear whether he’ll get what he wants. There’s a feeling among some in league circles regarding what Mayfield needs. As one league source explained it on Friday, Mayfield “needs to be humbled.” In the present context, that would come in the form of [more]
Followers of former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald have seen a different side of the former wide receiver this week.
Even by NFL standards, Jerry Jones’ latest scandal seems purpose-made for the tabloids. Last week, the president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys was sued by a 25-year-old woman who claims Jones is her biological father — and that he paid her mother $375,000 to keep quiet about it. Jones’ rap of abrasive and lascivious moments is long. He disregarded the league’s revenue-sharing agreement while striking his own sponsorship deals; has shown up in racy photographs with strippers; and kept
Joe Buck officially joined ESPN Wednesday after working at Fox since 1994. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he opened up on his departure.
One of the greatest ever is a big fan of the new lineman with the Bengals.
Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal turned back the fierce challenge of young comptriot Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday to book an ATP Indian Wells Masters title clash with American Taylor Fritz.
Once Patrick Beverley entered the picture that escalated quickly. I mean that really got out of hand fast.
The Lakers couldn't get it done on Saturday, as their defense fell apart in the second half versus the Washington Wizards.
One of the biggest sponsors of the NFL and its teams has decided to stop sponsoring the Washington Commanders. Anheuser-Busch confirmed that it has ended its sponsorship agreement with the Commanders. Although the company did not explain its decision, it noted in a statement to the Washington Post that it continues to have sponsorship arrangements [more]
The Nittany Lions had five wrestlers competing in the finals Saturday night.
Appearing on Gary Williams’ Five Clubs Podcast, Greg Norman fielded several tough questions about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. He didn't really answer any of them.
There are conflicting reports about the Colts' level of interest in trading for Baker Mayfield.
Former Buckeye signs with Steelers
Stephen A. Smith is already ready to call this one a loss for Washington.
Urban Meyer is back in college football, but not in the way you think.
The Browns released wide receiver Jarvis Landry after trading for Amari Cooper this month, but a tweak to Cooper’s contract may open the door for Landry’s return to Cleveland. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team is working to re-sign Landry after creating $15 million in cap space by restructuring Cooper’s deal. Cabot [more]
"Are you playing? Are you good at tennis? Exactly, so why are you speaking?" Kyrgios asked the fan, who had been heckling him from the stands.