Yanni Gourde with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Yanni Gourde (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 03/07/2021
LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.
Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.
While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.
As a sense of unease and dysfunction hovers over the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, a persistent question emerges regarding the aftermath of a potential trade. If Wilson goes, who replaces him at quarterback? The Seahawks don’t keep a highly-competent backup on the roster, surely due in part to the fact that Wilson [more]
Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael's son Mick said on Thursday. The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his F1 race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28. "I'm very happy to carry that surname, and I'm very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I'm very proud of it," he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car.
Urban Meyer has built winning programs all over the country and it's due to providing the best amenities to his players.
Mikaela Shiffrin slammed Slovakian race organizers after a women's World Cup giant slalom Sunday, calling them “unprofessional” for making her wait in the start gate before her final run for what she felt was too long. Holding a slim lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin was ready to start when she had to wait for two minutes while course workers replaced a broken gate. Finally allowed to go, the American posted only the 11th-fastest time and dropped to third, 0.37 behind the winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.
As LaMelo Ball continues setting records in his standout rookie season, his latest accomplishment may be his most impressive yet.
Here are our prospects Nos. 86 to 90 for the 2021 NFL draft.
Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.
Some of the latest 49ers news from last week to update Arizona Cardinals fans of their division rivals.
Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Lee Westwood leads at Bay Hill, where 23 years ago he finished poorly and was given some choice words by Arnold Palmer
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Wayne Ellington and Lou Williams.
T.J. Dillashaw laid it on thick in the aftermath of Aljamain Sterling's title win over Petr Yan at UFC 259.
A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.
Interesting thought exercise from ESPN's Todd McShay