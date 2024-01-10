Yanni Gourde with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the final week of regular season action around the NFL and give their immediate reactions and takeaways as we look ahead to Wild Card weekend. Fitz and Frank start by highlighting some of the most important outcomes, including the Buffalo Bills taking the AFC East, the Houston Texans winning the AFC South, the Green Bay Packers making the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys getting the 2 seed and the Philadelphia Eagles continuing to look like a bad football team. Later, Fitz and Frank cover each and every Week 18 game, as they go back and forth on the Jacksonville Jaguars' meltdown, the Atlanta Falcons and the firing of Arthur Smith, Antonio Pierce showing up big once again and much more. The duo finish off the show by doing a rapid Wild Card preview. Fitz and Frank discuss their expectations for the first round of playoff games next weekend.