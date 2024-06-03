Yann Sommer: a season as Inter's No.1

He only needed four years to understand where his destiny would lie. 31 years later, he's been a key part of a Scudetto triumph with Inter - that of the Second Star - and written a page of Nerazzurri history. Inspired by his father and uncle, both of whom were goalkeepers, Yann Sommer chose to play between the sticks from his first football school session. During the season just gone, he's displayed all of his leadership qualities and attributes. Indeed, his extraordinary performances helped Inter keep 19 clean sheets in Serie A, an incredible number that only underlines the fantastic work he did throughout the campaign.

He made numerous saves to help Inter achieve their objective, from those in the matches against Napoli and Empoli through to his stop to thwart Retegui at home to Genoa, his vital interventions against Roma, his penalty save to deny Nico Gonzalez in Florence and his contribution in the return derby showdown.

It was a truly memorable season for a shot-stopper who will forever be remembered as the Goalkeeper of the Second Star.