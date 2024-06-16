Yann Bisseck's season: important goals and positional sense

A perfect season culminating in winning the first Scudetto in his career. Yann Bisseck, with his physical size, stood up to protect the Nerazzurri goal several times, and not only that. The German defender, in his first season in an Inter jersey, demonstrated that he has important qualities in his locker, such as positional sense and the desire to impose himself on the game, constantly improving and taking advantage of every opportunity that comes his way, and taking on a supporting role in defence in the best possible way. He put his all into this triumph by scoring two very important goals against Lecce and Bologna, the latter deciding the match and giving three crucial points to Simone Inzaghi's team.