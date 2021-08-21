Yanks recall OF Estevan Florial

Estevan Florial close up

In need of outfield depth, the Yankees recalled OF Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wiles-Barre on Saturday morning.

Florial has appeared in eight games for New York this season, slashing .300/.440/.550 with a home run un 25 plate appearances.

The Yanks are thin in the outfield because Brett Gardner, who was hit with a pitch on Friday night, is 'stiff and sore," said Aaron Boone on Saturday.