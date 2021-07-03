Yanks-Mets rained out in Subway Series opener, play 2 Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — With what appeared to be the first full house on hand since 2019, the New York Yankees postponed Friday's Subway Series opener against the New York Mets because of rain.

The game at Yankee Stadium was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Each game will be set to go seven innings under pandemic rules.

Rain began in early afternoon and the game was called about 90 minutes after the scheduled start.

Jordan Montgomery was pushed back from Friday to Saturday.

Gerrit Cole will pitch one of Sunday's games for the Yankees. He was originally scheduled to pitch the series opener before Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels was washed out.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports