Yanks look to extend Camden Yards dominance

The New York Yankees just keep hitting homers against the Baltimore Orioles in 2019.

They've belted 34 already this year and 11 in the first three games of the four-game series at Baltimore that concludes with a matinee on Thursday. The Yankees will be looking a sweep in the finale.

New York is led by Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez. Torres hit two homers Wednesday in the Yankees' 7-5 victory and now has 10 of his 12 homers against the Orioles this season -- and that includes four multi-homer games.

Sanchez has homered in the first three games of the series, and he sits right behind Torres with nine vs. the Orioles this season.

The Yankees hit five homers Wednesday and have three or more homers in six straight games at Camden Yards, the first time in history that's ever been done at one stadium, according to STATS.

"We have capable guys and guys with a lot of power," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Tuesday's win, according to MLB.com. "I think we have gotten mistakes. So far early in the season, we've been able to take advantage."

The Yankees also have won 11 consecutive games at Camden Yards dating back to last year, and they've captured their past eight meetings with the Orioles overall.

On the injury front, winning pitcher CC Sabathia is likely headed to the injured list as Boone said after Wednesday's game that his knee is "barking a little bit."

Also, Giancarlo Stanton ended his rehab assignment due to left calf tightness. Stanton had been sidelined since April 1 due to biceps and shoulder injuries.

The biggest problem for the Orioles lately against the Yankees is that the young Baltimore pitchers often are leaving the ball out over the plate. That has made it easier for the New York hitters to start swinging.

Baltimore starter Dan Straily gave up four homers in four innings on Wednesday, mostly on breaking balls that hung right over the plate.

"There's definitely a pitching plan (against Torres and Sanchez); it's definitely not throw the ball over the middle part of the plate," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "And we continue to do that."

The Orioles have given up 105 homers this season. They reached the 100 mark in Tuesday's loss, the fastest a team had ever allowed 100 homers.

To make matters worse, the Orioles had to shift starter Alex Cobb to the 60-day injured list because of a lumbar strain on Wednesday. They also designed pitcher Yefry Ramirez for assignment but acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the New York Mets in exchange for international bonus pool money.

Baltimore also claimed right-hander Chandler Shepherd off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs and sent him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Dylan Bundy (2-5, 4.66 ERA) starts for the Orioles on Thursday against Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.09). Both pitchers have done well over their last three starts, although Tanaka is coming back from a right shin bruise he sustained in a no-decision versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Bundy is 2-5 with a 6.36 ERA against the Yankees in 11 career games, nine of which were starts. Tanaka has a 5-3 career mark versus Baltimore with a 3.58 ERA in 13 games, all starts.

--Field Level Media