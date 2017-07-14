Yanks add minor league 1B depth in trade with Brewers

FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Webb throws against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago. The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper. Webb was assigned to Triple-A following the trade Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have added to their already overcrowded first base carousel.

The Yankees acquired minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-handed reliever Tyler Webb on Thursday, providing more depth at a position that has been played by 10 players this season.

The 26-year-old Cooper batted .366 with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs with Triple-A Colorado Springs, which has one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the minors. Cooper has been assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York entered the season planning to use Greg Bird at first, but injuries have hampered the 24-year-old for a second straight year. Chris Carter leads the team with 48 starts at the position, but he was twice designated for assignment before being released earlier this month. Matt Holliday, Austin Romine, Rob Refsnyder, Tyler Austin and Ji-Man Choi have also started at first, and Chase Headley, Gary Sanchez and pitcher Bryan Mitchell have appeared there, too.

Choi, a left-handed hitter from South Korea, has had the most time there recently, and the right-handed hitting Cooper could give New York a workable platoon if no other deals materialize before the non-waiver trade deadline. New York trails the Boston Red Sox by 3 1/2 games in the American League East.

Milwaukee said it hasn't determined whether Webb will be assigned to the minors or join the big league team. He had a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances this season with the Yankees without recording a decision. He made his big league debut on June 24 after going 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 21 games at Triple-A. He turns 27 next week.

Webb could eventually join a bullpen that has been inconsistent at times except for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.

The Brewers are the surprise leader in the National League Central at the All-Star break, leading the Cubs and Cardinals each by 5 1/2 games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball