Yankees' Zack Britton on Domingo German's return: 'You don’t get to control who your teammates are'

Domingo German stands stoic on the mound

The Yankees are giving Domingo German a second chance after serving his 81-game domestic violence suspension after an alleged incident back in September 2019. Manager Aaron Boone viewed the opportunity for German coming into spring training as a resurrection of his career.

But not everyone seems to be happy about that decision from the Yankees.

Zack Britton was asked about German on Thursday during a news conference, and he was very blunt in his answer. Though he doesn’t believe German owes a single thing to him, he doesn’t agree with what he’s done.

“That’s a tough question,” Britton said. “I don’t think he owes anything to me. I think it’s off the field stuff that he needs to take care of. Sometimes you don’t get to control who your teammates are, and that’s the situation.

“I don’t agree with what he did. I don’t think it has any place in the game or off the field at all.”

German posted an 18-4 record with a 4.03 ERA in 2019 but had to miss the postseason because of the suspension. And since it was shortened in 2020, he sat out the entire year.

Like Britton said, he can’t choose his teammates. His focus will primarily be on his job.

“My job is to go out there and pitch and do my job,” he said. “So that’s kind of what my concern is right now. But [German] doesn’t owe me anything.”