Yankees' Zack Britton chirps Red Sox over sign-stealing while mic'd up

The Houston Astros and their sign-stealing sins have been the butt of many jokes during spring training.

But they're not the only team associated with cheating.

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton worked in a dig at the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday while he was mic'd up for ESPN's broadcast of their spring training game.

Trash cans huh..🤣🤣😂🤣🤣 man lmaoo "oh no you britton" pic.twitter.com/v4nMhcO3F0 — Pinstripe Strong (@PinstripeStrong) March 3, 2020

"You guys got the Red Sox on this broadcast?" Britton responded when ESPN's Alex Rodriguez asked him what pitches he was working on while warming up in the bullpen.

"They know what's coming or what? Are you feeding them anything?"

Major League Baseball still is investigating the Red Sox for allegedly using video replay to illegally steal signs during the 2018 season. MLB's verdict hopefully will come soon, and Boston is expected to receive a lighter punishment than Houston, which had a much more elaborate sign-stealing scheme involving trash cans.

But until that verdict comes, the Red Sox are fair game as far as Britton is concerned.

The Yankees have been especially outspoken about MLB's sign-stealing scandal: Star hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez all have blasted the Astros in the wake of MLB's investigation and suggested Houston be stripped of its 2017 World Series title.

Britton continued that trend Tuesday, while adding a little juice to an American League East rivalry that may be very one-sided on the field this season.

