Should Yankees write a Story-book ending once there is labor peace?

NEW YORK — We’re probably months away from free agency starting up again (thanks, MLB labor quagmire). But in the meantime, let’s dream a winter dream, shall we?

With the pilot light dim on baseball’s real Hot Stove, we asked a Major League scout with intimate knowledge of the Mets and Yankees to brainstorm one player that each local squad could/should add in free agency once it all reboots. Our scout, who does not work for either organization, spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Yankees did not sign any mega-players before the lockout, even with glaring areas of need, but that will change if they heed our scout’s advice: A Bronx (Trevor) Story, anyone?

“There’s not really much catching available, so they should get a shortstop that works as a stopgap because of the two shortstop prospects [Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza] they have,” the scout said. “I’m not signing [Carlos] Correa. Too much money.

“So sign Trevor Story to play shortstop. When the kids are ready to come up, just move Story over to third base. That’d be the smart thing to do. What if Gio Urshela had the year of his life [in 2019] and is now reverting? Third base is a power position and he’s not a home-run hitter.”

Story had a down 2021 season (.801 OPS, second-lowest of his career), so perhaps he’ll try to rebuild value by taking a short contract. That might be ideal for the Yankees, who already have monster pacts for Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton on their ledger and are facing a big extension for Aaron Judge.

Yes, Story has been better in hitter-friendly Colorado (.972 career OPS at home, .752 on the road). But he did hit more homers on the road last year (13-11) in fewer at-bats and the Yanks already have experience with a former Rockie thriving in the Bronx — DJ LeMahieu.

“Story is a legitimate hitter and he can play defense,” the scout said. “Reunite him with LeMahieu.”

The Mets, obviously, already made a splash, devoting $254.5 million worth of contracts to Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. And while they may continue to spend big, our scout had a down-roster suggestion, one that would fine-tune their bullpen:

Story continues

Andrew Chafin, the Kenny Powers-channeling lefty reliever.

“He could take [Aaron] Loup’s place,” the scout said. “Chafin has guts. He throws strikes, comes at hitters and challenges them. He’s got history and you don’t mind investing in a proven commodity. They need relief.”

In 68.2 innings between the Cubs and A’s last year, Chafin allowed only 45 hits and had a 1.83 ERA. Lefties had just a .473 OPS and only two extra-base hits against him in 104 plate appearances. Overall, he held hitters to a .232 BABIP last year, 58 points below the MLB average, and he’s generally good at suppressing home runs.

A hall of a ballot

Two committees elected six new members of the Baseball Hall of Fame last weekend, which got us thinking about who’s on deck. Next up is the BBWAA ballot. Results will be announced Jan. 25. In December 2022, the Today’s Game Era Committee (1988-present) will consider candidates. Last time that committee voted, in 2018, Lou Piniella missed election by one vote — he needed 12 from the 16-member committee.

George Steinbrenner and Davey Johnson each got fewer than five votes in the same election. Other potential candidates for the Today’s Game ballot include Fred McGriff, Kenny Lofton and Bernie Williams and players who fall off the BBWAA ballot because their 10 years of eligibility are up following this cycle.

We’ll see if that includes boldface names such as Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, who are in their 10th year. The ballot will be constructed by the BBWAA’s Historical Overview Committee next fall and announced after the World Series. Dick Allen, who missed getting elected by one vote last week by the Golden Era Days Committee, is up again in five years.

Keep an eye on ...

Ken Waldichuk, a Yankee pitching prospect who finished last season at Double-A. The lefty struck out 163 in 110 innings over two levels, tied for the fourth-most in all of the Minor Leagues, and had a 3.03 ERA in 23 games (21 starts).

“He hits 95-96 [miles per hour] a lot and his ball has really good action and carry up in the strike zone,” said Jim Callis, a draft and prospects expert from MLB.com.

“Guys just don’t pick up the ball against him…This is real stuff. He’s super-interesting.” One blip: Waldichuk walked 51 batters. “If he can control his stuff a little bit better, he can make another leap,” Callis predicted. Waldichuk, 24 in January, was a fifth-round pick in 2019 out of St. Mary’s College (Calif.), the same school that produced 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, knuckleballer Tom Candiotti, Tony Gonsolin and Kyle Barraclough.

Happy anniversary? It depends

On this date 13 years ago (2008), the Yankees inked free agent pitcher A.J. Burnett, two days after agreeing to a deal with ace CC Sabathia. Burnett was traded away after pitching only three years of his five-year, $82.5-million contract, but he was a key cog in the Yanks’ title run in 2009.

Who knows how that World Series would have gone without Burnett’s win in Game 2 (seven innings, one run) after Cliff Lee beat Sabathia in the opener?... On Dec. 12, 1975, the Mets — for some reason — traded Rusty Staub to Detroit in a deal for 35-year-old lefty Mickey Lolich. Staub, who was coming off a then-club record 105 RBI, had 318 RBI over his next three full seasons with the Tigers. Lolich, a former World Series MVP, was 8-13 with a 3.22 ERA in 1976, his lone season with the Mets.

Finally, congratulations to longtime journalist Tim Kurkjian of ESPN, who won the 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award for “meritorious contributions to baseball writing.”

The annual award will be presented to Kurkjian, the 73rd winner, during induction weekend at the Baseball Hall of Fame next July 22-25.

------