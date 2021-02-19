Yankees and Brett Gardner agree to one-year deal with options for 2022

Alex Smith
·1 min read
Brett Gardner and Aaron Boone in dugout
Brett Gardner is here to stay.

Sources tell SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino that the Yankees and Gardner have reached a deal on a one-year contract worth $4 million with club and team options for 2022.

Martino notes that setting up the contract as a one-year deal with an option actually lowers the luxury tax number for the Yankees, which made it preferable to a straight one-year deal.

A 13-year veteran, Gardner reached free agency last offseason before ultimately signing back with the Yankees on a one-year deal worth $12.5 million.

And even if Clint Frazier is the Bombers' everyday left fielder as Aaron Boone recently stated, having Gardner would give the Yankees a great insurance policy and fourth outfielder, along with a needed left-handed bat. Having both Gardner and Mike Tauchman could give the Yankees a lot of flexibility with their outfield depth.

Gardner slashed just .223/.354/.392 in 2020, but he was called upon to start 34 games with Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, and Giancarlo Stanton dealing with a bevy of injuries. He also racked up a 1.079 OPS in the postseason.

Since the price is right, Gardner landing back with the Yankees once again seems to be an ideal pairing.

