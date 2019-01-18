Yankees ‘working hard’ to trade Sonny Gray

Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees are “working hard” to trade Sonny Gray.

This is not exactly news inasmuch as they’ve been said to want to move Gray all offseason, but now that they have signed Adam Ottavino, the desire to get rid of Gray is even greater in that doing so will save them some dough. Ottavino is going to make around $9 million next season. Gray is due $7.5 million in 2019.

The Yankees have certainly handled Gray oddly this winter, saying loud and clear that they want him gone, then saying, once CC Sabathia required a heart procedure, that they’d consider keeping him if Sabathia’s recovery were somehow delayed. Not exactly leverage-creating behavior, nor is it any kind of a vote of confidence in Gray in the off chance that they end up going to camp with him in tow. “We didn’t want you, Sonny, but eh, stuff happens, ya know?”

At any rate, a change of scenery would probably be best for Gray. He posted a disappointing 4.90 ERA in 23 starts and seven relief appearances last year, but he’s not that far removed from being an effective starter and, at 29, he still stands a decent chance of bouncing back to respectability.