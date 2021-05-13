The Yankees are winning Big Boy games

Arolidis Chapman shakes hands with Kyle Higashioka road greys

The Yankees have been so good over the past few seasons, yet so unsatisfied at the end of each, and there is only one thing that can change that dynamic: Winning the Big Boy games.

It’s essential to beat up on the Tigers and Orioles of the world, and the Yanks generally do that. But they also must flex against the best teams, especially the two that have kept this core from reaching the World Series.

And while the Big Boy games that matter most won’t come until October, the Yanks are suddenly doing everything they can to convince the league that this is their year. Namely, they have won heavily scrutinized series against the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays.

On Wednesday, the Yanks cliched their first series win at Tropicana Field since May 2019, and did it with Gerrit Cole pitching like the all-world ace the Yankees decided they needed to sign after that season.

They also did it while shell shocked and exhausted by an outbreak of Covid-19 among at least seven members of the coaching and support staff.

“The training staff is stretched thin right now,” a visibly drained Cole said after the 1-0 win, his voice quiet and shoulder slumped lower than usual. “They’re our heroes.”

Despite admitting to difficulty shifting his focus from the virus to the game, Cole locked in from the first inning to the eighth, which he finished with a strikeout on a 97-mph fastball. He lowered his ERA to 1.37, and would be the toast of any town that didn’t also include Jacob deGrom.

This team’s success in St. Petersburg followed last week’s statement series at home against Houston. The Astros took two American League Championship Series from the Yanks while engaging in various forms of rule-breaking in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

With both players and fans galvanized by the chance to face the Astros for the first time since their cheating became public -- not that the Yanks didn’t know about it for years, as their suspicion and anger built -- it was important to win two of three.



Story continues

Can you imagine if, with all that hype and booing and trash can signage, the Yankees had laid an egg in that series? It would have been massively demoralizing to a team trying to move past its troubling April, not to mention the past four postseasons.

But they came up big, then won a series against Washington.

Then came the team that has consistently humbled them for the better part of an era.

The Yankees not only lost eight of ten to Tampa Bay in the regular season last year, and then dropped the division series in five games, they looked sloppy and inadequate while doing it. The Rays had a way of making the Yanks seem less than the sum of their parts.

Not on Wednesday.

“We played defense well, we pitched well, we did all the little things right,” said Kyle Higashioka. “Any sort of errors or mistakes would have killed us in this game with the margin being so thin. To play such a clean game was satisfying.”

Do wins against these two teams help to give the Yankees confidence that this is their year to finally get over those humps?

“Look, I think the way we’ve been paying over the past couple of weeks, guys are starting to feel [that this year could be special],” said manager Aaron Boone.

“I don’t think confidence has ever been an issue with this team, even in years where we’ve lost to those teams, or lost in the end to those teams, or got sent home by those teams. I don’t think there are necessarily any messages or any things like that right now. Bottom line is, we got off to a tough start the first couple of weeks.”

Boone went on to downplay the importance of Big Boy games, and he knows the psychology of his team better than we do. But the fact remains that the Yankees have made progress already in moving the two heaviest boulders that have, since 2017, stood between them and their ultimate goal.