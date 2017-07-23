Yankees win first series in 6 weeks, beat Mariners 6-4

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius, left, hits a solo home run as Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz, right, and home plate umpire Tom Woodring, center, look on in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees won a series for the first time in six weeks when Aroldis Chapman struck out Ben Gamel with a runner on to preserve a 6-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday, their third win in four games against the Mariners this weekend.

The Yankees had been 0-8-2 in series since sweeping Baltimore on June 9-11. New York had lost 13 straight games with a chance to win a series.

After Seattle overcame a 3-0 deficit with a four-run fourth inning against Caleb Smith, Brett Gardner hit a tying, bases-loaded single in the sixth and Clint Frazier followed with a two-run double off former Yankee James Pazos (2-3).

Didi Gregorius had his first career multihomer game with solo shots in the second and fourth innings for New York, both on 0-1 pitches from Yovani Gallardo. Gregorius has 14 home runs.

Gardner opened the game with his 17th home run.

A converted starter pitching on consecutive days for the first time in big league career, Chad Green (1-0) struck out three in 2 1/3 perfect innings. Dellin Betances and David Robertson each threw a hitless inning, and Chapman had another shaky finish for his 11th save.

Nelson Cruz led off the ninth with a single that smashed off Chapman and deflected toward shortstop for an infield hit. After Chapman was checked by manager Joe Girardi, the closer picked off pinch runner Taylor Motter between first and second. Kyle Seager followed with a double off a 101 mph fastball, but Mitch Haniger popped out and Gamel went down swinging.

Smith made his first big league start and second appearance. He failed to finish the fourth inning, getting chased by Guillermo Heredia's two-run double off the wall in center. Smith allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

The Mariners are 2-13 in their last 15 games against New York at Safeco Field, losing seven straight series.

Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Matt Holliday combined to go 0 for 12 as New York's 3-4-5 hitters, while Gregorius, Chase Headley, Todd Frazier, Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes went 7 for 14 in the final four spots in the order.

ODD MAN OUT

The Yankees traded Rob Refsnyder to the Toronto Blue Jays for first baseman Ryan McBroom. Designated for assignment on Wednesday, the 26-year-old Refsnyder appeared in 94 games over three seasons with the Yankees, hitting .241 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. He played first base, second base, left field and right field.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: New York put second baseman Starlin Castro back on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring, a move retroactive to Saturday, and recalled infielder-outfielder Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Mariners: CF Jarrod Dyson sat out after he slammed into the wall in the fifth inning Saturday chasing a flyball. He remained in the game for one more inning before being removed. He has a sore left big toe and is day to day. "He's going to need a few days," manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: After Monday's day off, LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-5, 4.09) starts Tuesday at home against Cincinnati RHP Luis Castillo (1-3, 3.86). Montgomery allowed a career-high six earned run in his previous start against Minnesota, a 6-1 loss. He had been unbeaten (4-0) in his previous eight starts. All six runs came with two outs in the second inning.

Mariners: LHP James Paxton (9-3, 3.06) is 4-0 with 2.05 ERA in four July starts. This will be his third career start against Boston, going 1-0 with a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings. He'll be opposed by Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 3.66).

