The struggles in the batter’s box opening weekend in Arlington feel like they were six months ago because the Longhorns have looked like a different club since. “Cam Williams is by far the hardest worker I've ever met,” said David Pierce. In front of an energetic and later jubilant home crowd, the No. 9 Longhorns (17-6, 4-1) blasted four homers for the first time since 2018 and hammered rival Oklahoma, 11-6.