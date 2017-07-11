Yankees: Watch Aaron Judge Hit Marlins Park Roof on His Way to Winning the Home Run Derby 2017

On a night when Giancarlo Stanton couldn’t fulfil the expectations of his home fans, Major League Baseball’s most startling rookie in a generation stepped into the breach.

Aaron Judge won the 2017 Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on Monday night, and he did it in style.

Four times Judge, the 25-year-old New York Yankees outfielder who leads all players in home runs through the first half of the season, hit balls further than 500 feet. For all of his pyrotechnics, 47 homers in total, Judge barely scraped out of the first round against Marlins first baseman Justin Bour. Bour upstaged Stanton who departed, surprisingly, in the first round to the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez.

Trending: Time to Lift the Lid on Britain’s Secret Military Drone Strikes

Even before the contest began, Judge had stolen the show. Video taken from the stands in Miami shows a practise hit from Judge flying up, up and into a section of the Marlins Park roof.





Most popular: Soldier From Hawaii Accused of Trying to Aid ISIS





ESPN, broadcasting the competition live, must have been hoping for a Judge vs Stanton showdown. Instead, it got a one-man fireworks show on a national stage from a rookie now resetting the record books. Judge beat the Dodgers’ impressive rookie Cody Bellinger in the second round and disposed of Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano in the third.

As ever, though, with Judge, it was the sheer velocity and length of his hitting that will linger in the memory.

More from Newsweek