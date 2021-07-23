Yankees vs Red Sox: Aaron Boone on blowing two late leads in crushing loss in 10th | Yankees Post Game

SNY

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news of the Mets closing in on a trade for pitcher Rich Hill. Martino explains how Hill will provide more depth to the starting pitching staff and if he returns to form could be the guy the Mets have been looking for, as part of SNY's MLB Trade Deadline coverage presented by Verizon.