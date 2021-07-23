Yankees vs Red Sox: Aaron Boone on blowing two late leads in crushing loss in 10th | Yankees Post Game

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this Yankees vs Red Sox post-game interview, manager Aaron Boone talks about the blown leads in an extra inning loss to Boston. The Yankees had 3-1 lead going to the bottom of the 9th but Chad Green failed to close the door as Boston tied it at three. Then in the 10th, the Yanks again went ahead 4-3, but the Sox answered with a pair to deal New York a crushing 5-4 loss. Aaron Boone: 'We've had some tough losses like tonight, and time and time again, the guys have bounced back. that's what we expect to do tomorrow'.

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Boone describes latest Yankees loss to Red Sox as 'another gut punch'

    The New York Yankees had their bullpen implode against the Boston Red Sox Thursday night, and manager Aaron Boone is running out of answers.

  • White Sox back in Milwaukee, site of Mark Buehrle's home run

    The White Sox are once more playing the Brewers in Milwaukee, where a dozen years ago, Mark Buehrle hit the lone home run of his memorable career.

  • Why Rich Hill trade could be 'tremendous' for Mets | SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news of the Mets closing in on a trade for pitcher Rich Hill. Martino explains how Hill will provide more depth to the starting pitching staff and if he returns to form could be the guy the Mets have been looking for, as part of SNY's MLB Trade Deadline coverage presented by Verizon. For more Andy Martino: https://sny.tv/tags/andy-martino About Andy Martino: As SNY's MLB Insider, Andy Martino covers the Mets and the Yankees for SNY and SNY.tv. He appears regularly on SNY's sports and entertainment news shows including "Baseball Night in New York." Martino is also co-host of the "Shea Anything" podcast with Doug Williams. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Red Sox rally in 10th | FastCast

    Hunter Renfroe completes the Red Sox's 10th inning rally, plus Dansby Swanson hits his first career grand slam on this edition of FastCast

  • Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 5-4 10-inning loss to Red Sox, including another bullpen meltdown

    The Yankees' bullpen blew another one in their 5-4 10-inning loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

  • 2 Yankees make new top 50 prospects list from The Athletic

    Two players within the New York Yankees organization make an appearance on The Athletic's latest Top 50 MLB prospects list, which was released on Wednesday.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive Super Bowl 55 championship rings

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their rings for their Super Bowl 55 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

  • NFL memo: COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players could mean forfeits, loss of salary

    The NFL isn't messing around: get vaccinated or risk hurting your entire team.

  • How Twins’ strong return for Nelson Cruz could impact Yankees, Mets at MLB trade deadline

    Why rival MLB executives were surprised when the Tampa Bay Rays acquired Minnesota Twins DH Nelson Cruz before the 2021 MLB trade deadline and how it could impact the NY Yankees and Mets.

  • Report: Mets acquire ageless pitcher Rich Hill from Rays

    Hill, 41, is headed to Queens.

  • Blinken to visit India with vaccines and China in focus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in U.S. efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis. It will be Blinken's first visit to the world's largest democracy as President Joe Biden's secretary of state and he will meet on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Blinken will also visit Kuwait at the end of his July 26-29 trip.

  • Sources: Yankees looking for bullpen, rotation help ahead of 2021 MLB trade deadline

    The New York Yankees’ search for outfielders before 2021 MLB trade deadline is well-known, but league sources say that the team has also been on the prowl for bullpen and rotation upgrades.

  • Explaining the Parade of Nations order at the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony

    Greece goes first, having hosted the first modern Games. Then the Refugee Team. And from there ...

  • Reviewing Mets' prospects after first half of minor league baseball season | Mets Prospective

    In this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo take a look at the first half of the minor league season for prospects Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and others. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Gerrit Cole discusses Yankees' hot streak, making a postseason push

    In a team full of superstars, the likes of Greg Allen, Ryan LaMarre, and Estevan Florial elevated the Yankees in their two-game set against Philadelphia. ﻿One of those superstars has taken notice.

  • Phillies vs. Braves: Phils back to .500 and tied with Atlanta

    Not looking like anything close to a playoff team, the Phillies opened a huge eight-game homestand with a 7-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. By Jim Salisbury

  • German gymnasts wore full-length bodysuits ahead of the Olympics in a stance against the sexualization of the sport

    Sarah Voss, a German Olympic gymnast, expressed hope that the unitards would help younger women to "feel safe" continuing the sport.

  • Bengals claim Lamont Gaillard off waivers

    Lamont Gaillard has found a new home. The Bengals claimed the former Cardinals center off waivers on Thursday, the team announced. Gaillard was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft and spent his first two seasons with Arizona. He started a pair of games for the club last year while appearing in 13 [more]

  • Will Smith's 2-run home run

    Will Smith crushes a two-run home run over the center-field wall, giving the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th inning

  • CG: CHC@STL - 7/22/21

    Condensed Game: Carlson and Arenado belted homers, backing Kwang Hyun Kim's excellent start to lead the Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Cubs