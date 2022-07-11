Yankees vs. Red Sox Highlights
The Red Sox drove in five runs on three homers and Trevor Story cleared the bases to lift the Red Sox to an 11-6 victory over the Yankees
Dodgers finish off a 10-1 homestand with an 11-9 victory over the Cubs and increase their division lead to eight games.
It is a half-an-hour drive across Los Angeles from the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame to the UCLA campus where Chelsea have started the club’s new era.
DucksWire names our favorite college mascots and of course, we all know who comes in No. 1 in our minds and hearts.
This could be another great week on the recruiting trail for Penn State. Three more four-star players on the way?
Clayton Kershaw, Justin Verlander and Juan Soto were among the best players named to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game when pitchers and reserves were announced on Sunday.
A rash of injuries to the Red Sox rotation has led to a streak not seen in Boston since the World War II era.
On this day, former Boston Celtics James Young and Jermaine O'Neal signed with the team, and Tyler Zeller arrived in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Atlanta has roared back and has nearly erased the Mets' 10.5-game lead. Now, a crucial three-game series awaits.
The Boston Red Sox lost every one of their first eight series against AL East opponents this season. In the ninth, a four-game set against the first-place Yankees, they opened with back-to-back losses and trailed by two runs in the 10th inning of Game 3. One night after rallying to win in extra innings, Boston scored nine unanswered runs on Sunday to come back from a four-run deficit and beat New York 11-6.
Max Scherzer was back on the mound, striking out 11 in six scoreless innings of two-hit ball. The NL starter in last year's game, Scherzer was 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA through his comeback Tuesday night in Cincinnati, only his ninth start this year. Scherzer is making a season-record $43.3 million in the first of his $130 million, three-year deal.
Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez, picked as a first-time All-Star, will miss the game July 19 at Dodger Stadium because of an injured right hand that's gotten worse. Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.
Hear what this 2023 Clemson commit had to say about Nick Saban.
The WNBA All-Star Game featured many cool moments like a tribute to Brittney Griner (who is wrongfully detained in Russia), a Sylvia Fowles dunk, 4-point shots, and much more. Novak Djokovic won his 7th Wimbledon Championship and 21st grand slam single’s title overall, but he won’t get a crack at his 22nd at the US Open due to his refusal to become vaccinated against covid19. PLUS: The WNBA All-Star MVP trophy stands out in a weird way.
In a city of stars, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter.
Carlos Santana crushed two home runs and Logan Gilbert struck out seven batters in the Mariners' 6-5 win over the Blue Jays
Romo previously won at Lake Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.
The Yankees reportedly are engaged in trade talks with the Royals for ex-Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Our John Tomase explains why the 2018 World Series champ might be a good fit in the Bronx.
T.J. Watt and Dani Rhodes, the Waukesha County sports power couple, wed at a private resort with family and friends Saturday in Cabo San Lucas.
It's one thing to be confident in the NBA, and then there's Ja Morant. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the Grizzlies star said that if he played in Michael Jordan's era, the all-time great would've been no match for him. ...