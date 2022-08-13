Yankees vs. Red Sox Highlights
Pham walks it off for Red Sox in 3-2 win over Yankees
The New York Yankees still have a double-digit lead in the AL East and a chance to coast into the postseason. What they do once they get there could depend on whether closer Clay Holmes can straighten things out in time. Staked with a lead from Aaron Judge's 46th homer, the All-Star reliever walked back-to-back batters in the ninth and then gave up a tying single to J.D. Martinez on Friday night.
Tony Gonsolin was perfect through 5 1/3 innings and took a no-hitter into the seventh against the Royals as the Dodgers won their 11th in a row.
The Padres will have to make their playoff push without the suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. But, "we still have the same goal," Manny Machado says.
Glenn Phillips struck a half century from 33 balls to propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over the West Indies in the second Twenty20 international on Friday, clinching the three-match series with a 2-0 lead. After reaching his fifth T20 half century, Phillips went on to 76 from 40 balls and led New Zealand to 215-5 as it batted after winning the toss, exceeding the 185-5 that was a winning total in the first match of the series. The West Indies managed only 125-9 in reply, lacking the partnerships that underpinned a New Zealand total which was the highest by a visiting team against the West Indies in a T20 in the Caribbean.
New Zealand pulverised a demoralised West Indies by 90 runs in the second T20 International at Sabina Park on Friday to take an unbeatable 2-0 in the three-match series.
Kyle Tucker clobbered a grand slam while Jeremy Peña collected three hits in the Astros' close 7-5 win over the A's
The White Sox beat the Tigers thanks to a dominant Michael Kopech and a big Andrew Vaughn hit.
Former Giants' first baseman Will Clark revealed a hilarious base-stealing story involving A's legend Rickey Henderson.
The Phillies were locked in a dead heat for much of Friday night, and one frozen rope from left field in the ninth made sure that effort didn't go to waste. By Jim Salisbury
Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are MLB legends and Cincinnati Reds icons. Here's a quick look at both of their careers.
