Yankees vs. Red Sox 2021 Wild Card Game preview and prediction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony McCarron
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cole at Fenway
Cole at Fenway

A traditional rivalry that still has heat. A winner-take-all, give-your-fans-big-bragging-rights date in a grand, old ballpark. Two teams that have endured during challenging seasons. Big stars and aces.

This edition of Yankees-Red Sox could be something special, eh? Even if it is only one game, the AL Wild Card clash at Fenway Park Tuesday night, there’s sure to be plenty of theater. And history.

Speaking of which, we’ve seen this before, right? This will be the fifth time the teams are meeting in a do-or-die single game. Let your mind drift back to 1949, 1978, 2003 and 2004 and imagine the possibilities.

That’s why this ain’t no rerun. We have no idea what marvels may await. Call it a remix instead, one that could give us a new rivalry hero/demon along the lines of Bucky F’in Dent, Aaron Boone (who’s involved in a different role than when he hit that homer in 2003) or David Ortiz.

Win and advance to an AL Division Series with the Rays. Lose and hit the golf course. In the Yankees’ case, blowing this game against Boston could turn their off-season into a referendum on their plan and their players.

Tons at stake. Here’s a look at who and what might tilt the game either way, plus a prediction at the end.

Biggest players, biggest game

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both have 10 homers since Sept. 1. Judge clinched the Yanks’ postseason trip with a walk-off single on Sunday and has been their best player all year. Stanton went wild during the Yankees’ key sweep at Fenway Sept. 24-26, homering in each game and driving in 10 runs while batting .583. He has a 1.103 OPS at Fenway this year. If he continues to mash against Boston pitching, what hope do the Red Sox have? Should Alex Cora even pitch to Stanton on Tuesday? Or Judge? It’s not like the Yankee offense (19th in MLB in runs, 13th in OPS) has been overwhelmingly impressive otherwise.

Which version of the ace shows up? (This goes for both teams!)

Gerrit Cole is a great pitcher, as evidenced by his AL-bests in wins (16) and K/BB ratio (5.93) and his 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 181.1 innings. But he’s coping with a hamstring injury, hasn’t been great against Boston this year (4.91 ERA) and has not pitched well in his last three starts overall (7.64 ERA, .988 opponent OPS). But take heart, Yankee fans -- his one solid start in that stretch was a six-inning, three-run outing at Fenway (all three runs came on a Rafael Devers home run in the sixth inning, Cole's last of the night). The Yankees look wise for not using Cole on short rest Sunday to try to avoid a potential play-in game. They didn’t need him and now he’s going on five days’ rest against Boston, which could help his hamstring. Meanwhile, Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi had been excellent against the Yankees all season -- 2.01 ERA in his first five starts -- but imploded during the sweep at Fenway. The Yanks pounced early and knocked him out in the third inning, hanging up seven runs. Stanton homered. Judge (.400) hits Eovaldi well; so does Anthony Rizzo (5-for-9, three doubles).

Sep 24, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Sep 24, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park.

Miss me?

DJ LeMahieu is out with a sports hernia and Gio Urshela is banged up after landing in the dugout Sunday. Boston slugger J.D. Martinez has an ankle issue. Whichever lineup solves these issues might be the one that thrives. DJLM is a big loss. Even if he did not come close to duplicating his terrific first two seasons in pinstripes (his .711 OPS this year is 300 points lower than his mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season), he can still get on base and he’s not all-or-nothing, like some slots in the Yankee lineup. Plus, he’s a .324 hitter against Eovaldi. No Urshela would mean lots of infield patching for the Yanks. Martinez hit an MLB-best 42 doubles and also had 28 homers and is a patient, menacing presence in a terrific Boston lineup.

Close, but what?

The Yanks played 89 games this year that were decided by two runs or fewer, third-most in MLB. Will that matter Tuesday? Did they show us anything -- guts, gumption, an innate ability to soar in tight spots -- by going 55-34 (.618) in those games? Is it fair to even ask if it’s relevant in a one-game staredown?

Crisp RISP. And not-so-crisp RISP

The Yankees mostly-disappointing offense struggled with runners in scoring position. Now THAT is a rerun, especially after all their recent October troubles in that category. They were 28th in RISP OPS (.699) and 26th in RISP average (.238). Judge is an exception to the Yankees’ RISP woes, batting .331 with a .559 slugging in those situations. The Red Sox had a .792 RISP OPS (sixth) and batted .267 in such situations (fourth).

Oct 3, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) waves to the crowd after his game winning RBI single to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 and clinch a wildcard playoff spot at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 3, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) waves to the crowd after his game winning RBI single to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 and clinch a wildcard playoff spot at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A great relief

The Yankees should have a bullpen advantage, even after a year packed with drama and injury for their relief corps. Over their final 12 games, the Yanks have a 1.84 relief ERA and have held opponents to a .196 average. Since the trade deadline, the remade-on-the-fly bullpen has a 2.97 ERA and overall, their 3.56 ERA is third in MLB. Clay Holmes (1.61 ERA, .458 opponent OPS as a Yankee) has been a revelation and Jonathan Loáisiga had 22 scoreless outings of four-plus outs this season, second in MLB to Boston’s Garrett Whitlock (24).

Prediction

Yankees, 5-4 (That score might sound familiar, if you were paying attention in ‘78). This is so achingly close. Both teams finished 92-70 this season. The Red Sox won the season series, 10-9, and outscored the Yankees by a single run, 75-74. But the Yankees won the last six games, including the much-needed sweep less than two weeks ago at Fenway. Cole gets the Yankees through at least five innings (beware of Devers, though; he’s got three lifetime homers off Cole) and Eovaldi does the same. The Yankees’ relief edge is key, though there are adrenalized moments when Aroldis Chapman tries to close (he’s hardly automatic, as your clenched gut reminds).

In the end, the Red Sox are careful with Judge and Stanton, maybe too careful, and, as has happened before, someone who’s not the biggest name around emerges with a clutch hit. Maybe someone who lost his job at shortstop, angered everyone by not hustling the other day, but has been hitting lately (.318 since Sept. 14)? And a new Boston epithet is born.

Gleyber F’in Torres, anyone?

Recommended Stories

  • LEADING OFF: Who's in? Final day scramble for AL wild cards

    Red Sox ace Chris Sale takes the mound in Washington with a chance to pitch Boston into the postseason. A win would ensure the Red Sox host Tuesday’s AL wild-card game -- they own a tiebreaker with the Yankees after winning the season series 10-9 -- but Boston is still assured at least a tiebreaker game Monday with a loss to the last-place Nationals. Aaron Judge and the Yankees are tied with Boston for the top AL wild card and can also clinch a spot by beating 100-win Tampa Bay.

  • Grading the Mets' 2021 season

    Here are grades for the Mets players, manager, and front office after the 2021 season.

  • MLB playoffs: Red Sox to host Yankees in AL Wild Card Game

    The Red Sox' playoff fate is set. Boston will host the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game after winning their season finale against the Nationals in dramatic fashion.

  • 162 games, 1 playoff berth. The Yankees can celebrate a clean start after a messy race

    They came to the stadium with suitcases, unsure where they would be tomorrow. They left with a playoff berth and a chance to wipe the slate clean after a 162-game slog.

  • It’s time to start realizing Daniel Jones is the Giants’ franchise QB

    For three years, Dave Gettleman never wavered in his belief that he found a franchise QB. After Daniel Jones’ performance on Sunday, everyone else should believe it, too.

  • Giants vs. Saints Players of the Game: Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

    The New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 and QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley earn our Players of the Game.

  • Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game

    Rafael Devers and the rest of the Boston Red Sox knew going into the regular season's final day that they were in a win-and-in scenario for the playoffs. “It was a tough one, too,” Cora said, “just watching the scoreboard.” Cora's return to the job after a one-year suspension will carry into the postseason because Boston earned the right to host the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game after coming back to beat Washington 7-5 on a tiebreaking two-run shot by Devers in the ninth inning, his second homer Sunday.

  • Giants' Crawford credits big year to ample rest and recovery

    Brandon Crawford made a diving lunge to his left to stop a sharp grounder by Dominic Smith of the Mets, then flipped the ball to Kris Bryant at second base as the shortstop’s momentum kept him rolling in the dirt for the force out, preserving a 1-1 game in the ninth inning of an eventual extra-innings loss. On Ketel Marte's bouncing grounder leading off the game Thursday against Arizona, Crawford scurried some 15 feet to his left then made a spinning throw to first while on the run for the out. Such spectacular plays have been Crawford’s signature all season long at age 34 to help the Giants win the NL West, the same defense that has defined him while winning three Gold Glove awards.

  • MLB team grades: How each team fared during the regular season

    With the postseason field set, it's time to look back on every team's regular season and how things went. Here's every team's report card for 2021.

  • MLB Rumors: Yankees choose Red Sox as Wild Card tiebreaker opponent

    The Yankees apparently have a flair for the dramatic, as they've reportedly chosen the Red Sox as their opponent for Game 163 in the event of a four-way tie for the American League Wild Card.

  • All That Matters Is What Happens Next

    Harrison Bader has a message for St. Louis: “I believe that this team deserves to go deep into the playoffs, that we belong.”

  • Yankees, Red Sox clinch AL wild-card berths, avert playoff chaos

    The rivals will face off in Tuesday's AL wild-card game.

  • No. 6 Sky pull one win away from WNBA Finals as Sun struggle to close out Game 3

    Kahleah Copper kept Chicago in it and Courtney Vandersloot came alive late.

  • Trey Lance likely gets his chance, at least for a little while

    There seemed to be a method to the apparent madness of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when it comes to his quarterback plan. Setting aside the things said by Shanahan at press conferences (and stuff like that), the truth seemed to be that Shanahan had decided to ride with Jimmy Garoppolo until he gets injured. With [more]

  • Judge delivers in 9th, Yanks clinch playoff spot in final AB

    Judge drove home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Yankees clinched a playoff berth in their final at-bat of the regular season.

  • Rays vs. Yankees Highlights

    Judge's walk-off hit sends Yankees to the postseason

  • Giants beat Padres, win NL West title on season's final day

    Logan Webb secured his spot in Giants lore with far more than his dominance on the mound. The Giants were the majors' hottest team for months, then had to beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Sunday for a franchise-record 107th victory to top the 1904 New York team and hold off pesky defending World Series champion Los Angeles at the end. Webb (11-3) did it all in leading surprising San Francisco to its first division crown since 2012, delighting a delirious, deafening crowd of 36,901.

  • With one game left, here are the playoff paths for the Red Sox

    We've reached the final day of the baseball regular season and plenty of scenarios are still in play for the Red Sox. John Tomase runs through all seven postseason paths for Boston.

  • Gabe Kapler credits Giants' intangibles after NL West-clinching win

    Before the season, no one could have expected the Giants to win 107 games and capture the NL West crown. After they accomplished both feats, Gabe Kapler addressed the crowd at Oracle Park.

  • New Footage From Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Reveals Phastos’ Family, Gilgamesh’s Might

    Marvel Studios released new footage of “Eternals” on Sunday, offering a deeper look at the latest entry in the MCU saga. The new teaser showcases the group’s various powers and abilities, while also giving fans a peek at the personal lives of the Marvel’s newest heroes. The clip begins with Sersi (Gemma Chan) explaining the […]