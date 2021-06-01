Yankees vs Rays: Gio Urshela reacts slumping bats in 3-1 loss | Yankees Post Game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela says the team continues to search for answers after managing just 5 hits in a 3-1 loss to their nemesis, the Rays. Urshela: 'We have to do a better job swinging at the pitches we want to hit'. It marked the 20th time in the Yankees' first 54 games, that they have scored two runs or fewer.

Recommended Stories

  • Mets vs D'Backs Highlights: DeGrom dominates, Alonso homers in 6-2 win

    Jacob deGrom tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and got plenty of offensive support from Pete Alonso. Alonso, back from the IL, homered and had 4 RBI on the night, as the Mets thumped the Diamondbacks, 6-2. It also marked the return of Kevin Pillar, who singled in the 8th inning, much to the delight of the raucous Mets bench.

  • Mets vs D'Backs: Pete Alonso on returning to lineup, Kevin Pillar's impressive recovery | Mets Post Game

    Pete Alonso talks about his big return to the Mets lineup, with a homer and 4 RBI. He saluted Kevin Pillar, who also made his return from the IL, calling him a 'warrior'.

  • Updated Subaru XV crossover available starting tomorrow

    Motor Image Pilipinas, Inc., has launched the refreshed XV, which now features an upgraded look and is packed with additional drive mode improvements. After the official distributor of the six-star badge recently announced the introduction of the facelifted model, MIP marketing manager Uzzi Asuncion said that the official retail of the XV will start tomorrow (Tuesday, June 1). The new XV has been fitted drive modes found separately on its stablemates: the X-Mode found in the Outback and SI (Subaru Intelligent)-Drive on the Levorg, making it more capable than before. These technological features are underpinned by the four Subaru Core Technologies namely EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Boxer Engine, and Subaru Global Platform. Said to complement Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the X-Mode allows drivers to switch between snow/dirt and deep snow/mud. Meanwhile, the SI-Drive gives drivers options to pick between the vehicle’s “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes. Aside from that, MIP claimed that the suspension of the new Subaru XV has been retuned for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The refreshed Subaru is also fitted with the new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-way power driver’s seat with memory, LED fog lights, reverse auto-tilt door mirrors, and speed-sensing auto door locks. With a sole variant (2.0i-S EyeSight), the new Subaru XV is available in eight hues: Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Cool Grey Khaki, Pure Red, Crystal Black Silica, Plasma Yellow Pearl (new), Horizon Blue Pearl (new), and Magnetite Grey Metallic (new). Further, MIP revealed that despite the upgrades, the 2021 Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight will be offered at no extra cost compared to the pre-facelift model—wearing a price tag of ₱1.908 million. Moreover, the local distributor said that they are currently offering the latest version of the Subaru XV at the special introductory price of ₱1.828 million until June 30, 2021. “Subaru will bear the full DTI safeguard bond for all Subaru XV units on behalf of its customers,” MIP noted. Based on a previous report, the new XV is scheduled to be revealed in April as well—which reminds us, when is the all-new Outback going to be revealed? Photos from Motor Image Pilipinas Also read: TEST DRIVE: 2019 Subaru XV GT Edition--Eye-Candy Especiale After delay, all-new Subaru Evoltis reaches PH showrooms Subaru Apologizes for Unfortunate Acronym at 2020 Singapore Motor Show

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Pete Alonso and Seth Lugo to return from IL on Monday

    Here's what happened in Mets land, in case you missed it...

  • Jose Altuve's two-run home run

    Jose Altuve launches a two-run home run to left field, stretching the Astros' lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the 3rd inning

  • Giants’ Daniel Jones has demonstrated impressive leadership this offseason

    New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has pulled out all the stops this offseason and demonstrated he's an unquestioned leader of the team.

  • Bolder, more muscular 5th-gen Kia Sportage teased

    Kia just released a few teaser photos of its upcoming fifth-generation Sportage. The subcompact SUV will be revealed in Korea this July, said the carmaker. Just like the company’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) EV6, the new Sportage will follow Kia’s new design philosophy, “Opposites United.” This gives Kia’s most popular SUV model a refined and muscular body that contrasts its crisp, tense, and clean character lines. In addition, the South Korean car company asserted that the all-new Sportage has been carefully crafted to establish new benchmarks in its segment. It will feature advanced exterior and interior design, connectivity tech, combined with responsive yet highly efficient powertrains. The teaser photos hint at an assertive and aggressive subcompact SUV with sharp and angular lines as seen in the vehicle’s strong yet refined silhouette. According to Kia, the new Sportage will feature a muscular stance that creates “an instant and thought-provoking statement.” At the front, the fifth-gen Sportage will have a detailed-oriented black grille that spans the width of the subcompact SUV’s face. At the rear are muscular shoulder lines that drop gently to meet slim daytime-running lamps. These details aptly finish highlighting the refreshed Kia logo and the Sportage emblem. Surprisingly, Kia also released snaps of the Sportage’s interiors. The sketch of the dash reveals an integrated curved display that Kia said makes the cabin of the new Sportage a driver-oriented space. Kia Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center Karim Habib explained, “Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets technology, the all-new Sportage challenges the norm with an adventurous and contemporary exterior and a carefully conceived, beautifully detailed interior. With the all-new Sportage, we were fully focused on challenging ourselves and pushing our fifth-generation SUV to a new level.” Since 1993, Kia has given the Sportage several facelifts. The fifth iteration of the subcompact SUV takes inspiration from nature and modernity whilst connecting with the brand’s new design direction. Kia said that more details regarding the design features of the all-new Sportage will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Photos from Kia Also read: 2021 Kia Sportage: The 3 variants in detail Kia Motors America changes name, dons new Kia logo Kia reveals more details on the EV6 ahead of 2022 launch

  • Rays vs. Yankees Highlights

    Hill spins five scoreless to pave Rays to a 3-1 win

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • In case you missed it: Conor McGregor trolled Dustin Poirier, but it kind of fell flat

    The score is 1-1 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but "The Diamond" had the last laugh, which kind of renders this pointless.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Video: Is a title shot next for Carla Esparza – and if so, should it be?

    Carla Esparza took another big step toward another title shot at UFC Fight Night 188. But was it enough to be next in line?

  • By a whisker: Avs, Knights brace for tight 2nd-round series

    For as good as young defenseman Cale Makar has been this season, he’s looking for even more personal growth — from his playoff beard. “Don’t expect too much from me,” the 22-year-old Colorado Avalanche standout cracked of his hard-to-see facial hair. One thing is apparent: There's a razor-thin difference between the top-seeded Avalanche and their second-round opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, as they start a best-of-seven series Sunday night in Denver.

  • Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out

    Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.

  • Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open after injuring ankle at press conference

    Kvitova fell and hurt her ankle during her post-match media obligations.

  • Packers apparently plan to call Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Dishing up 3 Phil Mickelson stories you’ve got to know, including that money game with Xander Schauffele

    Jim "Bones" Mackay, Jeff Coston and Xander Schauffele dish three great Phil Mickelson stories you've got to hear about.

  • Multiple Sixers react to losing star Joel Embiid to injury vs. Wizards

    The Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Joel Embiid's injury in their loss to the Washington Wizards.