Yankees vs Rangers: Yankees flex home run power and Severino returns in 7-1 win | Yankees Post Game

The Yankees heavy hitters flexed their muscle on Tuesday night, clubbing three home runs in a 7-1 thrashing of Texas. Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge all went deep in support of starter Jordan Montgomery, who evened his record at 6-6. To cap off the night, Luis Severino, after a myriad of injuries, made his first appearance since 2019, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out two. Severino: 'Finally getting on the mound in a real game, that was special'.