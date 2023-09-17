Yankees vs. Pirates Highlights

Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
The pass rush wasn't good enough vs. Geno Smith. Jared Goff threw a crucial late pick 6. And yet, for a franchise all too accustomed to losing, there was still a sense that one game won't define this season.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch?
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde recap all of the action that took place this weekend in college football.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
The Dodgers joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field by clinching the NL West title with Saturday's extra-innings win against the Mariners.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.