Yankees vs Orioles: Yankees waste Montgomery gem, lose to Orioles in 10th | Yankees Post Game

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge remains steadfast in his belief that team will get their mistakes corrected going forward after Thursday night's heartbreaking loss to the WFT. Judge's message to Giants fans: 'We're going to correct the disappointing things we saw on tape tonight, don't worry about that as a fan base. That's my job'. Judge refused to place blame on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence for his neutral zone infraction that gave Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, a second chance at the game-winning field goal. He had no further update on offensive lineman Nick Gates' knee injury but said it 'did not look good'. The Giants have now started the season 0-2 for the 5th straight season and the eight time in the last nine years.