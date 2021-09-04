Yankees vs Orioles: Stanton on delivering walk-off RBI, team's success in close games | Yankees Post Game
Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton made sure to not allow Orioles reliever Dillon Tate to expand the strike zone on him and delivered the game-winning hit in the 11th inning as the Yankees edged the Orioles, 4-3. The Bombers continue to win close games, something Stanton feels will be important as they make their postseason push.