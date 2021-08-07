Yankees vs Mariners: Veteran Gardner a catalyst in Yankees win over Mariners in extras | Yankees Post Game
Brett Gardner didn't start Friday night's game against the Mariners, but after entering the game in the 8th inning, all he did was score the tying run twice, and deliver a game-winning RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Yankees a big 3-2 win over Seattle. Gardner: 'Definitely a good moment for me, a good moment to be able to come through in that spot for the guys'.