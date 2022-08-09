Yankees vs. Mariners highlights
Josh Donaldson and Andrew Benintendi drove in a combined six runs and Aaron Judge hit his 44th homer in the Yankees' 9-4 win over the Mariners
The Yankees have been a mess lately.
On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn't all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Monday. Donaldson doubled twice and Andrew Benintendi also had two doubles and three RBIs as the Yankees hammered Seattle pitching.
Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle. Winker’s slam – the second of the season for Seattle and Winker’s third career one – put Seattle up 5-1 and helped the Mariners stay in third in the AL wild-card race.
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with Jason Heyward after the 2022 season, ending one of the most expensive and unproductive free-agent singings.
New York snapped a season-high five-game losing streak.
New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter broke his left foot Monday night when he fouled off a pitch against the Seattle Mariners and will be out indefinitely. Carpenter, wearing a protective boot in the Yankees' clubhouse after their 9-4 win, said he's hopeful he might only miss a month. Carpenter fouled a slider from starter Logan Gilbert off the foot in the first inning.
Olympic gymnastics champ Suni Lee flipped head-over-heels as she threw the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays game.
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. “We’re not going have him with the team next year,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday. Heyward, who turns 33 on Tuesday, signed a $184 million, eight-year contract before the 2016 season but has batted only .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs.
Giants closer Camilo Doval shut down the heart of the Padres' order in the ninth. His final pitch tied a Brian Wilson offering as the hardest recorded pitch by a Giant.
Popular NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley is calling it quits after this season. Here's his explanation for walking away.
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are wearing throwback uniforms for this year's MLB Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday.
Shortly after an aggressive run by Saquon Barkley during practice, New York Giants players and coaches erupted into a massive brawl.
Schwindel has struggled this season after last summer's breakout performance with the Cubs following the Anthony Rizzo trade.
