Yankees vs. Indians: Wild Card Round preview and prediction to start 2020 MLB postseason

Last season, the Yankees saw a long-standing streak broken: It was the first decade they hadn’t reached the World Series.

There were two really good chances in the past three seasons for the Yankees to keep that alive, but the Houston Astros had other plans last season and in 2017. Once again, though, the Yankees have the team to compete for their 28th franchise title.

But this is an entirely different format that every MLB team is experiencing in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will be going into playoff bubbles stationed in California and Texas -- if they make it past the Wild Card Round.

For the fifth-seeded Yankees, that means getting through the fourth-seeded Cleveland Indians in a best-of-three series…in Cleveland. New York will not have playoff baseball at any time in October, as the Yankees will be the home team at Progressive Field in Cleveland for Game 2 of the series.

And this is a series that features two teams who have battled recently in the postseason. Back in 2017, the Yankees had to go through five games to beat the Indians in the ALDS before moving on to Houston. This season, they both feature a top ace in the American League, a solid lineup one through nine, and records that are very close (Indians went 35-25 while Yanks finished 33-27).

With Game 1 kicking off the Wild Card Round on Tuesday at 7 p.m., let’s break down the series and give our prediction of how this one will end heading into the ALDS.

Battle of Two Aces in Game 1

Gerrit Cole was pegged to be an AL Cy Young candidate the second he signed his blockbuster deal with the Yankees worth $324 million. He was a proven, bonafide ace that the team desperately needed and was hoping to land when the offseason began.

But with the regular season now over and the stats set in stone, the man that will likely win that award will be on the mound for the home team in Game 1.

Shane Bieber has been lights out for the Indians this season, owning an MLB-leading 1.63 ERA among starters while also leading the league in strikeouts with 122 on the year. The 25-year-old has not only solidified himself as Cleveland’s ace, but should actually be the favorite in this matchup against Cole – something no one would’ve predicted at the start of the season.

Cole hasn’t been as consistent as Bieber this season, having a stretch in late August/early Sept. that saw more runs than normal come across the plate when he was on the mound. He’s also let up 14 homers this season, which is uncharacteristic for the righty.

However, Cole has been dominant heading into this postseason, giving up just two earned runs in his last three starts with 24 total strikeouts and going seven innings in each contest.

In a series that is only three games, Game 1 is crucial to win to get the upper hand. And this will be the pitching matchup to watch across all the matchups for sure to see who can come out victorious and give their team good standing heading into Game 2 on Wednesday.

Offense = Advantage Yankees

The Indians don’t have a lackluster offense. But compared to the Yankees lineup, there’s no comparison.

The likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit, Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier and more have got the Indians beat in a lot of offensive categories such as:

