Yankees vs. A's Highlights

The last time the A's lost six games in a row, good things happened.
The Yankees continue to dominate, defeating the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Friday night for their 13th straight win.
The Dodgers again were stymied by a left-handed pitcher, Kyle Freeland, and lost 4-2 to the Colorado Rockies to remain 2½ games behind San Francisco.
Giancarlo Stanton crushes a solo homer to left-center field, his 24th of the season, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the top of the 4th
Twelve-year-old Gavin Weir, from Sioux Falls, S.D., has pitched four no-hitters in August, helping propel his team into the semi-finals of the Little League World Series this weekend. He says humility and teamwork are keys to his success. Correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.
The fire has blazed largely out of control since it began on August 14.
The Giants had a chance to move to 40 games over .500, but the Braves rallied to hand San Francisco a tough loss.
Night after night during this memorable winning streak, Aaron Boone is asked about what's going so well for his Yankees. New York provided another impressive example of exactly that. Giancarlo Stanton homered for a fourth straight game, Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in front of friends and family, and the Yankees extended their best winning streak in nearly 60 years to 13 by slugging past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Friday night.
Aaron Rodgers knows time is short to win it all in Green Bay.
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox stumbled out of the gate Friday. But they also showed there was plenty of baseball remaining, storming back from a six-run deficit to beat the Chicago Cubs 17-13 in front of a sellout crowd of 37,892 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox scored 13 straight runs to take the opener of Round 2 of the City Series. Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, reinstated from the injured ...
The White Sox stumbled out of the gate Friday. But they also showed there was plenty of baseball remaining, storming back from a six-run deficit to beat the Cubs 17-13 in front of a sellout crowd of 37,892 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox scored 13 straight runs and went on to take the opener of Round 2 of the City Series. Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, reinstated from the injured list earlier ...
Reynaldo Lpez threw five perfect innings after replacing a struggling Dallas Keuchel.
Luke Voit hammers a solo homer to center field, his eighth of the season, increasing the Yankees' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 4th inning
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
Julian Edelman breaks down the perfect Randy Moss story.
Bryson DeChambeau did almost everything right in shooting 60 at the BMW, but, he missed a perfect opportunity to thaw his icy relationship with the media.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
Steph was impressed with the miniature version of himself.
It’s going to be Nathan Peterman‘s show once again. The quarterback has played all but one snap at the position in the Raiders’ preseason matchups. And with Marcus Mariota still recovering from a leg injury suffered earlier in camp, head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that Peterman will play the whole game again for [more]
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago