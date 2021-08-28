Yankees vs. A's Highlights

Associated Press

Night after night during this memorable winning streak, Aaron Boone is asked about what's going so well for his Yankees. New York provided another impressive example of exactly that. Giancarlo Stanton homered for a fourth straight game, Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in front of friends and family, and the Yankees extended their best winning streak in nearly 60 years to 13 by slugging past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Friday night.