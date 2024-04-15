Yankees vs. Guardians Highlights
Aaron Judge and the Yankees take on José Ramírez and the Guardians on April 14, 2024
Aaron Judge and the Yankees take on José Ramírez and the Guardians on April 14, 2024
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Judge missed nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
The Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
What does Los Angeles need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.