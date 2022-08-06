Yankees vs. Cardinals Highlights
Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead double in the 8th, while Yadier Molina and Tyler O'Neill each had an RBI in the Cards' 4-3 win over the Yankees
Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead double in the 8th, while Yadier Molina and Tyler O'Neill each had an RBI in the Cards' 4-3 win over the Yankees
Juan Soto rips a hard-hit ball up the middle, picking up his first hit against the rival Dodgers as a member of the Padres
Kyle Gibson retired his first 18 batters and pitched one-run ball over eight innings, Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 34th homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 Friday night. Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Darick Hall also homered for the Phillies, who have won eight of nine to solidify their standing in the race for the NL's third and final wild-card position. The victory moved Philadelphia 10 games over .500 for the first time since they were 37-27 on June 8, 2019.
Tyler O'Neill crushes a three-run home run to left field, his 6th of the season, giving the Cardinals a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the 7th
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees
Intercollegiate Athletics generated a combined $1,864,225.30 in six football and 18 men's basketball games
Fantasy Football analyst Matt Harmon delivers all the latest he's been hearing from training camp through August 5.
The latest updates on trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, and more from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the […]
Nearly 18-foot python found by group of amateur hunters
Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor both homer in the opening innings and Eric Lauer turns in seven strong innings to key the victory.
The Giants have lost eight straight to the Dodgers and continue to slide in the Wild Card race. The frustration is boiling over on the field.
Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.
José Abreu laughed while pondering whether August was his favorite month to hit. The numbers make a strong case. Abreu has a .334/.389/.606 slash line with 58 doubles, 58 home runs, 172 RBIs, 146 runs and a .995 OPS in 219 career games in August. The 58 home runs are 17 more than any other month (41 in May). His 172 RBIs are 29 more (143 in May), and his .995 OPS is .152 higher (.843 in July). ...
Dodgers fans and players pay tribute in a ceremony to Vin Scully, shouting out "It's time for Dodger baseball!" in honor of the beloved broadcaster.
As the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continue to wait for a starting quarterback to suffer a season ending injury, a team in the same division has an injury that could limit if not prematurely end his season. And so the question that has emerged in recent days. Could Garoppolo end up with the Rams? [more]
It was a day when Louise Duncan, the darling of these galleries, first watched her caddie throw her playing partner’s ball over a wall and deep into a nettle bush and finished with the 22-year-old admitting that depending on the size of her first cheque as a pro here on Sunday, it will either be a ferry to Arran or a flight to Tobago.
New Jazz updates on Donovan Mitchell, Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown. Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion.
Stock splits allow investors to buy shares of a company like Tesla, Amazon or Google at a lower price. But should you buy a stock before or after it splits?
Police in New Jersey say they found the woman who was reported bleeding and screaming for help in a tractor-trailer cab along Route 130 in South Brunswick on Wednesday.