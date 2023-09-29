Yankees vs. Blue Jays Highlights

Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
The Colorado safety had a tackle go very wrong against Oregon.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
J.J. Watt isn't mad about not winning NFL MVP for his best season.
"Well, I'm definitely going to remember this game for the rest of my life. Thank you," a fan said while taking a video of the leashed reptile.
In one week, C.J. Stroud has won his first game and now received the NFL's Rookie of the Month honor.
The Sun-Liberty semifinals series has a unique dynamic to give some players an extra level of basketball — and personal — support.
For those keeping count, that’s two Liga MX opponents that have lifted trophies in L.A. in the span of about four months.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday.
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
You read that right. Jalon Daniels & Co. could pose some problems for the Longhorns.