Yankees vs. Athletics Highlights
Giancarlo Stanton ripped a two-run single and Josh Donaldson belted a two-run double as the Yankees' offense led a 13-4 win over the A's
Giancarlo Stanton ripped a two-run single and Josh Donaldson belted a two-run double as the Yankees' offense led a 13-4 win over the A's
After an ugly 13-4 loss to the Yankees, A's manager Mark Kotsay is ready to turn the page.
The 49ers' offensive line was sloppy and vulnerable in a shutout loss to the Texans in the preseason finale.
Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz is already setting StatCast records but struggling at the plate. Does the 6ft 7in shortstop have what it takes to be baseball’s next star?
The Colts wrapped training camp Thursday, and only the preseason finale remains before Indianapolis must cut the roster from 81 down to 53.
A pair of former Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball stars, Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, inked new NBA deals.
Social Security recipients might soon receive one of the largest benefits increases in the program's history. A new estimate put out by the Senior Citizens League projects that, due to high inflation, Social Security's annual Cost of Living Adjustment (or … Continue reading → The post Your Social Security Payments Could Rise Almost 10% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Oakland Athletics host the New York Yankees
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals brawled in their joint practice, and Atlanta Dream rookie sensation Rhyne Howard won the WNBA rookie of the year award. PLUS: What exactly did the Rams and Bengals expect from a joint practice a few months after playing a Super Bowl against each other?
Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.
Check out the scores from the first week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season.
New York Yankees All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes went on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained left groin.
Springer, Gausman lead Blue Jays over Red Sox, 6-5
With the preseason finales on deck, Josh Schrock offers his latest too-early power rankings.
Aaron Nola pitched a shutout and Kyle Schwarber hit No. 35 as the Phillies swept Cincy to improve to a season-best 15 games over .500. By Jim Salisbury
What we learned in the #49ers' preseason finale. (via @nicholasmcgee24)
Can Aaron Judge catch Roger Maris and the American League single-season record for home runs? An updated look at his progress and remaining schedule.
In episode nine of Pinstripe Prospective, Sweeny Murti and Conor Foley are joined by Yankees 2022 first round draft pick Spencer Jones.
The Milwaukee Brewers have seen a major decline in fan attendance in 2022 compared to recent 'normal' seasons. The cause might not be what you think.
This was a frozen rope.
The Cubs, Ian Happ and Marcus Stroman paid respect to Albert Pujols as he nears history and try to contextualize his upcoming milestone.