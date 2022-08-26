Yankees vs. Athletics Highlights

American City Business Journals

Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.