Yankees vs. Astros: Power vs. power in what looks to be an epic ALCS

The New York Yankees didn’t win their division and had to settle for a Wild Card. That Wild Card put them into a completely unpredictable one-and-done game to get to the ALDS. They won that and then had to beat a heavily favored 102-win Indians team to move on to the ALCS. They won that too.

Their reward: another 100-win team in the Houston Astros.

Which isn’t to say that they’re some historic Cinderella story. Indeed, the Yankees are a better-than-usual Wild Card team by most measures. They led all of baseball in home runs, have an MVP candidate in Aaron Judge, one of the best bullpens in the game and had the second best run differential in all of baseball. They’re a strong match for the Astros and this ALCS appears to be an utter tossup.

Power is the name of the game here. Power in terms of homers, as the Yankees and Astros were number one and number two in the majors, respectively, in home runs this season. Power in terms of arms too, with the Yankees bullpen featuring four relievers — Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, Dellin Betances and Tommy Kahnle — with fastballs averaging over 96 m.p.h. Countering that is an Astros lineup, led by Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and George Springer — with feasts on fastballs. The Astros strike out less, far less, than any other team in baseball, and that’s largely a function of them not being intimidated by the sort of heat that pervades the game these days. Figure the late innings of these games to feature epic power-on-power matchups.

Each club features a deep lineup, with any number of bats who could inflict game-changing damage. Aaron Judge has slumped in the playoffs, going 1-for-20 with 16 strikeouts in the ALDS. He’s been picked up, however, by ALDS Game 5 hero Didi Gregorius as well as Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird. For the Astros, Jose Altuve has been on fire, going 8-for-19 with three homers and four walks in the Astros’ four-game series against the Red Sox. All of the Astros hitters have been tearing it up, in fact, with Yuli Gurriel, Carlos Beltran, Correa, Alex Bregman and Springer all hitting well so far this October. Each team has so, so many offensive weapons, so handling any one hitter at a given time will not be enough to contain their attack.