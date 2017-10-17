Yankees vs. Astros Is Now All About Aaron Judge, Whether He Likes It Or Not

One of many strange things about watching sport on television, one whose significance becomes apparent only when you pause to think, is the soundlessness of it all.

It isn’t silence, by any definition of that word. Not even quietness, as such. You can hear contact, shouts, the screams of the crowd, the commentary clear and smooth overlaying everything. But the action is muffled—moving pictures of joy and despair wrapped in cotton wool.

It was like that on Monday night, at the bottom of the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium, when Aaron Judge faced a 2-2 pitch from the Astros’ Will Harris and sent it hurtling into the crowd. A “no-doubter,” though it didn’t travel very high or even very far compared to some of Judge’s regular-season hammers.

Aaron Judge comes alive in the playoffs in a BIG way https://t.co/LckWTdzVqH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2017

On television, on replays, you can see the crowd jumping better than you can hear them screaming, though the roar of the collective was tremendous. But the greatest noise around Judge—by all accounts, and appropriately, a quiet man—comes post-fact. “This postseason, Judge is morphing into a combination of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez,” Andrew Marchand wrote in his ESPN game story, noting the terrific catch Judge made at the wall at the top of the fourth inning, and the two-run homer he took away from Francisco Lindor in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians.

When Judge has been quiet with the bat during the Yankees’ 2017 playoff run, he has still generated vast amounts of noise. At times, it has seemed like the team’s offensive struggles have all been laid at the door of a 25-year-old at the end of what is, technically, his rookie season. If you crush home runs like they are going out of fashion, of course—52 in the regular season for Judge—then you are going to attract that kind of pressure. Deign to carry a team on your back, and expect the complaints when it has to walk by itself for a little while.