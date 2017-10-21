Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream: How to Watch ALCS Game 7 Online As New York, Houston Vie for World Series Spot
It's time for the most exciting words in sports: Game 7. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are schedules to face off Saturday night in the deciding game of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), which will decide the team that will represent the American League (AL) in the World Series.
It has been a thrilling series thus far. The Astros cruised past the Yankees in Game 6 by a score of 7-1, with New York earning its only run off a solo homer from rookie sensation Aaron Judge. C.C. Sabathia is scheduled to take the mound for the Bronx Bombers Saturday while Charlie Morton is set to start for Houston. The Astros will have the home-field advantage, which is sure to spark some nervous jitters among Yankee fans.
"I think there's some comfort to being at home," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, according to ESPN. "More teams have a better home record than away record. That's just the way baseball is."
The winner of the key matchup will go on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who plowed through the defending champion Chicago Cubs in the National League Championship Series, four games to one.
The Yankees vs. Astros Game 7 is set to be televised by Fox Sports 1 (FS1). It's scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. eastern time. Finding a live stream might prove a bit difficult, but it's not impossible. Outside of the U.S., the game will be streamed live on MLB.tv. In the U.S., you can sign up for a free trial of Fubo TV to watch the matchup online. If you can't make that live stream work, you can also track the game via MLB's website.
Should the Yankees advance to the World Series, they'll be looking for their 28th championship. Houston would be competing for the first title in the history of the franchise.
