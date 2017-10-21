Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream: How to Watch ALCS Game 7 Online As New York, Houston Vie for World Series Spot

It's time for the most exciting words in sports: Game 7. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are schedules to face off Saturday night in the deciding game of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), which will decide the team that will represent the American League (AL) in the World Series.

It has been a thrilling series thus far. The Astros cruised past the Yankees in Game 6 by a score of 7-1, with New York earning its only run off a solo homer from rookie sensation Aaron Judge. C.C. Sabathia is scheduled to take the mound for the Bronx Bombers Saturday while Charlie Morton is set to start for Houston. The Astros will have the home-field advantage, which is sure to spark some nervous jitters among Yankee fans.

