Yankees vs. Astros Highlights
Jasson Domínguez hit a two-run home run and Gleyber Torres smacked a solo home run to lead the Yankees to a 6-1 win over the Astros
Jasson Domínguez hit a two-run home run and Gleyber Torres smacked a solo home run to lead the Yankees to a 6-1 win over the Astros
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Pete Alonso is the fifth player in MLB history to record three 40-home-run, 100-RBI seasons in his first five years in the league.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
“This is the lightest I’ve felt since I took over.”
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Jones will lose about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Do you believe?
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.