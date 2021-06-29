Yankees vs Angels: Yankees downward spiral continues with 4th straight loss | Yankees Post Game

SNY

In this Yankees vs Red sox post-game interview, Aaron Judge answers questions about New York's 4-2 loss to Boston. Despite several opportunities against Nathan Eovaldi, the Yankees offense failed to cash in and lost to the Red Sox, 4-2. Aaron Judge feels the Red Sox scoring first has put the Yankees at a decided disadvantage. Judge: 'I think that's been one of the keys, them jumping out early, and keeping the pressure on us. We have to flip the switch and score first'. Boston has now beaten the Yankees in five straight games this season.