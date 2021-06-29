Yankees vs Angels: Yankees downward spiral continues with 4th straight loss | Yankees Post Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After losing their 4th straight game, a 5-3 loss to the Angels, Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton put things bluntly, 'We' just haven't showed up every night, you know, we have spurts but.....this game, these seasons, this uniform, is not about spurts, it's about showing up every night'. He also addressed the increased criticism of Yankees manager Aaron Boone.