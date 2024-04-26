Yankees visit the Brewers to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (17-9, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (2-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -126, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Yankees on Friday to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 4-4 in home games and 16-8 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

New York has a 17-9 record overall and a 9-4 record on the road. Yankees hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has a .365 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has five doubles and five home runs. Blake Perkins is 9-for-33 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Yankees with 12 extra base hits (six doubles and six home runs). Jose Trevino is 11-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.