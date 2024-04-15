Yankees visit the Blue Jays to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (12-4, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (8-8, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -112, Yankees -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees on Monday to start a three-game series.

Toronto has an 8-8 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 8-2 in road games and 12-4 overall. The Yankees are 6-1 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Blue Jays with a .386 batting average, and has seven doubles, a home run, eight walks and eight RBI. George Springer is 11-for-41 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Giancarlo Stanton is second on the Yankees with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Aaron Judge is 9-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .252 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.