Yankees, Twins lineups for ALDS Game 3
The Yankees will try to polish off a sweep of the Twins in the ALDS by winning Game 3 in Minnesota on Monday night. Luis Severino will square off against Jake Odorizzi. Here are the lineups they’ll be facing:
Yankees
1B DJ LeMahieu
RF Aaron Judge
CF Brett Gardner
DH Edwin Encarnación
LF Giancarlo Stanton
2B Gleyber Torres
C Gary Sánchez
SS Didi Gregorius
3B Gio Urshela
SP Luis Severino
CF Max Kepler
SS Jorge Polanco
DH Nelson Cruz
RF Eddie Rosario
C Mitch Garver
2B Luis Arraez
3B Miguel Sanó
1B Marwin González
LF Jake Cave
SP Jake Odorizzi
First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET and will be broadcast on FS1.
If the Yankees finish things off tonight, it would mark their fifth ALDS victory over the Twins since 2003. They defeated the Twins three games to one in both 2003 and ’04, and swept them in back-to-back years in 2009 and ’10. The Yankees also defeated the Twins in the 2017 AL Wild Card game. Combined, the Yankees are 15-2 against the Twins in the playoffs since 2002.