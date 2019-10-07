Yankees, Twins lineups for ALDS Game 3

The Yankees will try to polish off a sweep of the Twins in the ALDS by winning Game 3 in Minnesota on Monday night. Luis Severino will square off against Jake Odorizzi. Here are the lineups they’ll be facing:

Yankees

1B DJ LeMahieu

RF Aaron Judge

CF Brett Gardner

DH Edwin Encarnación

LF Giancarlo Stanton

2B Gleyber Torres

C Gary Sánchez

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Gio Urshela

SP Luis Severino

Twins

CF Max Kepler

SS Jorge Polanco

DH Nelson Cruz

RF Eddie Rosario

C Mitch Garver

2B Luis Arraez

3B Miguel Sanó

1B Marwin González

LF Jake Cave

SP Jake Odorizzi

First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 PM ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

If the Yankees finish things off tonight, it would mark their fifth ALDS victory over the Twins since 2003. They defeated the Twins three games to one in both 2003 and ’04, and swept them in back-to-back years in 2009 and ’10. The Yankees also defeated the Twins in the 2017 AL Wild Card game. Combined, the Yankees are 15-2 against the Twins in the playoffs since 2002.