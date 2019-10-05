Yankees, Twins lineups for ALDS Game 2

Game 1 of the American League Division Series fell in the Yankees’ favor on Friday. They pummeled the league-leading home run champs by a score of 10-4, backed by a four-RBI performance from DJ LeMahieu and a key two-run double from Gleyber Torres. With the win, they not only gained an advantage over the Twins, but extended their postseason streak to 11 consecutive victories against Minnesota.

So, it’s hardly surprising that the club plans to run with the same configuration they tried in Game 1. Why mess with something that worked so well the first time around?

P: RHP Masahiro Tanaka

The Twins, meanwhile, will shuffle things around a bit in order to avoid a repeat of Friday’s double-digit defeat:

P: RHP Randy Dobnak

Garver has been bumped from the leadoff spot, while Sanó is down in the no. 7 slot, Arraez is up to no. 6, Gonzalez shifted from left field to first base, and C.J. Cron is taking a breather so Cave can make his first postseason start.

Game 2 of the ALDS is set for 5:07 PM EDT.